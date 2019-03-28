Downtown Street and Parking Lot Closures for Trump Rally

Round of 16 begins for Dining with Dave brackets

Posted 10:00 AM, March 28, 2019, by

Download the updated bracket here!

FOX 17 – We are on to the “Scrumptious 16” in the Dining with Dave bracket. We’ll have two rounds of polls to get us to the “Appetizing Eight” next week.

The final 16 are:

Grand Rapids Region: Founders Brewing, Two Scotts BBQ, West Side Social and Irie Kitchen

Southern Tier: Riverdog Tavern, Main Street BBQ, The Sand Bar and Four Roses Cafe’

Lakeshore Region: Win Tavern 33, Crust 54, The Paisley Pig and The Station Grill

Northern Tier: Flo’s Wood Fired Pizza, Ramona’s Table, Downtown Trini’s and Buddy’s on the Beach

Polls are open until 10:00 p.m.  Vote early and share.

Grand Rapids

Founders Brewing and Two Scotts BBQ

Southern Tier

Riverdog Tavern and Main Street BBQ

Lakeshore

Win Tavern 33 and Crust 54

Northern Tier

Flo’s Wood Fired Pizza and Ramona’s Table

 

1 Comment

