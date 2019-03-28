Round of 16 begins for Dining with Dave brackets

Download the updated bracket here!
FOX 17 – We are on to the “Scrumptious 16” in the Dining with Dave bracket. We’ll have two rounds of polls to get us to the “Appetizing Eight” next week.
The final 16 are:
Grand Rapids Region: Founders Brewing, Two Scotts BBQ, West Side Social and Irie Kitchen
Southern Tier: Riverdog Tavern, Main Street BBQ, The Sand Bar and Four Roses Cafe’
Lakeshore Region: Win Tavern 33, Crust 54, The Paisley Pig and The Station Grill
Northern Tier: Flo’s Wood Fired Pizza, Ramona’s Table, Downtown Trini’s and Buddy’s on the Beach
Polls are open until 10:00 p.m. Vote early and share.
Grand Rapids
Founders Brewing and Two Scotts BBQ
Southern Tier
Riverdog Tavern and Main Street BBQ
Lakeshore
Northern Tier
Flo’s Wood Fired Pizza and Ramona’s Table
1 Comment
C
Can anyone actually read what the bracket indicates? It’s illegible.