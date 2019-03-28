× Teacher charged with child abuse for allegedly hitting student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former teacher in the Kent Intermediate School District is facing child abuse charges after allegedly punching a student.

Donna Jones is facing a charge of fourth-degree child abuse for the alleged incident. She was placed on administrative leave in late January and eventually resigned from her position at the Kent Career Tech Center.

The charge comes after Jones allegedly punched a student in the abdomen during a lesson, prompting an investigation by the district and eventually the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

A district statement says the student did nothing to provoke Jones before allegedly being hit, and there was no verbal exchange before it happened.