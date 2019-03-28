Teacher on leave following alleged “racially inappropriate language”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teacher is on administrative leave following allegations of using “racially inappropriate language” with students.

Spokesperson for the district, John Helmholdt, released a statement early Thursday saying, “Grand Rapids Public Schools recently received information regarding alleged unprofessional conduct exhibited by a teacher at Union High School.” They provided no further details as to what the teacher is accused of doing.

Helmholdt says the district is taking the allegations very seriously and that they do not condone any behavior that may be “racially motivated and in violation of our policies.”

Upon becoming aware of the allegations, the district says they immediately began an investigation and placed the teacher on paid administrative leave. They say the teacher could be terminated based on the findings of the investigation.