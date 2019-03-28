× Teen in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool Thursday.

Authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a home on Port Sheldon Street, west of 40th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Upon arrival, emergency responders pulled the 16-year-old boy from the pool and performed CPR before taking him to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said family members of the victim were in the home at the time of the incident.