Two arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo

Posted 9:46 AM, March 28, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police arrested two teens Wednesday night after a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of Portage Street at about 7:00 p.m. on reports of a fight and shots being fired. They say they found a large group of people and several bullet casings. No one was injured and police were able to determine that three people had fired shots.

At about 10:30 p.m., police and the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team converged on a home in the 600 block of Fairbanks. Police used a search warrant and found several people and firearms that were believed to be used at the shooting scene.

Two people, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, were arrested and are expected to be charged on weapons violations.  A third suspect is still being sought.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

