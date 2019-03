VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Prosecutors say a Van Buren County man and woman have plead guilty to the murder of a 3-year-old child.

According to the Van Buren County prosecutor, Mike Bedford, Kate George plead guilty to first degree child abuse and second degree murder. Both are considered life offenses.

Corey Kucsera, plead guilty to second degree murder on Wednesday.

Sophia Ernest- Kucsera, 3, died in September 2018.