Downtown Street and Parking Lot Closures for Trump Rally

Woman’s body found in Eaton County woods

Posted 2:11 PM, March 28, 2019, by

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are working to determine the identity of remains found in a wooded area in Eaton County.

Deputies were called to an area of Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township on Wednesday evening. A citizen had come across the remains in a wooded area.

They say the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, but appear to be of a female. Eaton County detectives and evidence technicians, along with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Michigan State University Anthropology Department examined the scene. The remains are now with the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information should call Eaton County at 517-323-8484.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.