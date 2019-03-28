Woman’s body found in Eaton County woods

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are working to determine the identity of remains found in a wooded area in Eaton County.

Deputies were called to an area of Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township on Wednesday evening. A citizen had come across the remains in a wooded area.

They say the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, but appear to be of a female. Eaton County detectives and evidence technicians, along with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Michigan State University Anthropology Department examined the scene. The remains are now with the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information should call Eaton County at 517-323-8484.