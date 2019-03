× 1 hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was hospitalized Friday after a shooting in Grand Rapids.

Police were called around 7:39 p.m. to the 500 block of Ardmore Street, near College Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found one victim, who was taken to an area hospital. Police didn’t specify the severity of the injuries.

Details on what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

No suspects have been identified to this point in the investigation.