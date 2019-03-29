× Aero Med called after log falls on child in Kent Co.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child was airlifted to the hospital Friday after a tree fell on them in Kent County.

It happened around 3 p.m. on 21 Mile Road NE in Spencer Township, east of Cedar Springs.

Authorities said the 4-year-old child was playing near a pile of logs when one fell on them.

Prior to arrival, dispatchers received reports of the child bleeding from the mouth and turning purple. The child was breathing and talking with emergency responders before being taken by Aero Med to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The child didn’t suffer any broken bones but was awaiting a CT scan to determine if they suffered any internal injuries, authorities say. A small laceration near the child’s mouth caused the minor bleeding.

An update on the child’s current condition wasn’t available.