× At least one person hurt in crash on U.S. 131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – At least one person was injured in a rollover crash on U.S. 131 Friday.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound U.S. 131 between Hall Street and Burton Street. Firefighters had to use air lifting bags, hydraulic cutters and a reciprocating saw to free the person inside. That person’s condition is not known.

Southbound U.S. 131 was closed for a few hours while crews cleared the scene.