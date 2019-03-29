River response: boat flips in Grand River downtown

Posted 11:29 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30PM, March 29, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A boat capsized in the Grand River late Friday night in downtown Grand Rapids.

FOX 17’s Tower Cam showed a boat being pulled to shore around 11:15 p.m. Friday near the Bridge Street Bridge.

A rescue boat was first seen responding to the scene around 10: 58 p.m.

Grand Rapids Police were not immediately available to confirm that everyone was safely out of the water. But it appeared to be a non-emergency response shortly after the rescue boat arrived.

And crews had mostly cleared the scene by 11:20 p.m.

