River response: boat flips in Grand River downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A boat capsized in the Grand River late Friday night in downtown Grand Rapids.

FOX 17’s Tower Cam showed a boat being pulled to shore around 11:15 p.m. Friday near the Bridge Street Bridge.

A rescue boat was first seen responding to the scene around 10: 58 p.m.

Grand Rapids Police were not immediately available to confirm that everyone was safely out of the water. But it appeared to be a non-emergency response shortly after the rescue boat arrived.

And crews had mostly cleared the scene by 11:20 p.m.