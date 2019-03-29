Final round before the ‘Appetizing 8’ in the Dining with Dave bracket

Posted 10:00 AM, March 29, 2019

Download a PDF of the bracket here

FOX 17 – One more round of voting before we have the Appetizing Eight!

Moving into the round of eight from Thursday were: Founders Brewing, Main Street BBQ, The Win Tavern 33 and Flo’s Wood Fired Pizzeria. They’ll face the leading vote receivers of today’s matchups on Monday.

All the entries on Thursday received over 150 votes, so things are definitely getting interesting. Vote and share these around!

Grand Rapids

West Side Social and Irie Kitchen

Southern Tier

The Sand Bar and Four Roses Cafe’

Lakeshore

The Paisley Pig and The Station Grill

Northern Tier

Downtown Trini’s and Buddy’s on the Beach

 

