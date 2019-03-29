Friday Funnies – It has been a week!
-
Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ role cut from season’s final episodes
-
Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge
-
GRPS holding open house for asbestos concerns
-
Person-of-interest in fatal fire located, arrested on outstanding warrants
-
Holland murder suspect awaiting arraignment
-
-
Friday Funnies – Winter Vortex Edition
-
House Dems approve package to end government shutdown
-
Mutual assistance crews arrive to assist Consumers Energy with power restoration
-
After ‘botch,’ Walmart moves to keep disabled greeters
-
2018 Friday Funnies wrap up
-
-
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
-
Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhaha
-
Police: Abduction attempt in Richland was a hoax