Say hello to Friday's Friend, Buffy! She's been known to get along with other dogs and is a people pleaser.

Summer Camp

Summer Camp registration opens on April 1st! Each camp has a unique focus such as Vet Camp, Career Camp, and Media Mutts.

Travel with HSWM and Collette Travel

Have you ever dreamed of touring beautiful Ireland? Now is your chance to visit the Emerald Isle and its many wonders! Humane Society of West Michigan is planning a trip for fall of 2019 and a portion of the proceeds will help West Michigan animals in need!

Stops on this 10-day adventure include Dublin, Waterford, Killarney, and Limerick, where you will be greeted with a rich history, rolling hills, and warm smiles. The trip will be October 28 - November 6.

For more information about the trip, including the itinerary, registration details, and benefits of supporting HSWM while traveling, there will be an informational meeting Monday, April 1.

Pizza Hut Fundraiser

Celebrate April Fools Day by ordering Pizza from Standles Pizza Hut! Make sure to mention Humane Society of West Michigan so that 20% of what you spend goes to help the animals at HSWM.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.