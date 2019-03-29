× Ionia police investigating increase of vehicle break-ins

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia police are taking extra precautions after a recent string of vehicle break-ins.

Police say they’ve noticed an increase in crime over the last couple years when the weather gets warmer, leading to more reports of vehicle thefts and break-ins.

Over the last week, police have responded to six incidents, and some residents say there could be more.

“We’re not seeing any real break-ins or glasses broken or doors are picked or anything like that we haven’t seen any real forced entry so you can kind of take refuge in that,” said Ionia Detective Sgt. Cory McDiarmid.

Police urge citizens to take anything valuable out of their vehicle.

“Hide those valuables, get them inside, take them out of your cars, lock your cars, close your garages at night time and probably most important call the police,” McDiarmid said.

Police also recommend people leaving for spring break to be careful of what they post online, because it can tell someone they have an opportunity for a home or vehicle break-in.