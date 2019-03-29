× Kalamazoo prosecutor to review officer-involved shooting case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor is starting to review the case of an officer who shot and killed a gunman at a downtown Kalamazoo business earlier this month.

Brandon Stacey, 31, shot one Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer at Biomat USA on March 12. Investigators say that Stacey, who was a former firefighter, went into Biomat USA and fired shots. He ordered employees to call police and then waited by the entrance for officers to arrive. He then shot one officer, hitting him, before being shot and killed by the other.

The officer that was wounded was saved from serious injury by his bullet-proof vest.

The officer who shot Stacey was placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation, as is standard procedure. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor is awaiting two other forensics tests and a complete autopsy.