GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Heart health is a growing topic among men and women.

Chad Kious had a stroke on the ice while playing hockey. He and his friend, Dr. Josh Vance, have these words of wisdom on how to spot the signs of a stroke and what to do to maximize your survival.

With the help of many people in the right place at the right time, Kious was able to get back to playing hockey four months after his stroke.