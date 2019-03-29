Michigan Humane Society makes deal to re-home beagles

MATTAWAN, Mich — The Michigan Humane Society tells FOX 17 they have come to a deal to re-home the beagles used for testing at Corteva Agriscience. The dogs will be handed over within the next two weeks.

According to an announcement on Twitter, the Dow/Dupont subsidiary has agreed to work with the Michigan Humane society to ensure the health of the beagles. Interested adoptive families will have to be patient a little longer while the animals go through a health evaluation.

The Michigan Humane Society promises to update the public on the availability for adopting the beagles as soon as possible.