Michigan Humane Society makes deal to re-home beagles

Posted 11:32 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, March 29, 2019

MATTAWAN, Mich — The  Michigan Humane Society tells FOX 17 they have come to a deal to re-home the beagles used for testing at Corteva Agriscience. The dogs will be handed over within the next two weeks.

According to an announcement on Twitter, the Dow/Dupont subsidiary has agreed to work with the Michigan Humane society to ensure the health of the beagles. Interested adoptive families will have to be patient a little longer while the animals go through a health evaluation.

The Michigan Humane Society promises to update the public on the availability for adopting the beagles as soon as possible.

 

