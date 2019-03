HOLLAND, Mich. – Crews are responding to an apparent accidental shooting in Holland.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Columbia.

Ottawa County dispatchers say that a man was handling a gun when it went off, shooting himself in the hand and his mother in the chest. They tell us that the woman is alert and talking.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.