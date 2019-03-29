Rain arrives Friday night

Posted 12:04 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, March 29, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN -- We've seen some mild and sunny days across the area this week, so it's only right that some rain moves in.  A low pressure system tracking into the Great Lakes from the southern Plains will generate rain by late this evening and overnight. Nothing strong or severe is expected, and in fact, we may see a few wet snowflakes mix in on the backside of this system with little/no accumulation.

Take a look at our forecast model below valid for 6:00 a.m.  Saturday. Note the low pressure system in the region and the green (rain) across the area.

Areas north/west of Grand Rapids will see little/no rain with this system. The most appreciable or measureable rain occurs from Grand Rapids south/east where up to an inch may fall along/south of I-94. See our forecast model below for total rainfall.

Cooler air will filter in behind this system with high temperatures on Sunday only in the upper 30s. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

