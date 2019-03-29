Roll up that sleeve! Versiti Blood Center teams up with FOX 17 Morning Mix

Posted 11:24 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, March 29, 2019

It's something that you need but might not fully appreciate until it's an emergency.

Giving blood is a simple act that can save upwards of 4 million lives each year. However, facts show that only one in 10 Americans donate. That is why FOX 17 's Todd Chance was live all morning at Versiti Blood Center's main donor location in Michigan, 1036 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids.

Versiti not only collects and disseminates this needed resource to around 70 hospitals around Michigan, but they participate in research to help fight clotting disorders, sickle-cell diseases along with platelet and white cell disorders. By donating one pint of blood, you could potentially save three lives. Each unit you donate can be divided into three primary components: red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

Every day, it takes around 560 donations just to maintain the amount needed and used by Michigan hospitals and research facilities. If you are in good health, you can donate once every 8 weeks.

The whole process takes about 10 minutes to donate one pint. Versiti's location on Fuller Ave. is open until 5p.m. You will even be treated to juice and cookies afterward. Appointment spots have filled up by Versiti does have extra staff on hand for walk-ins.

For more information, you call 866-642-5663.

