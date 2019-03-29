Sheriff: Remains found in Eaton Co. investigated as homicide

EATON RAPIDS TWP., Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff says that the office is now investigating remain found Wednesday as a homicide.

The remains were found in a wooded area near Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township. A citizen had come across the remains and called police.

Investigators say the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, but they were able to determine that the body was a female. They are still trying to identify the victim.

Anyone with further information should call 517-323-8484.