Sheriff: Remains found in Eaton Co. investigated as homicide

Posted 11:20 AM, March 29, 2019, by

EATON RAPIDS TWP., Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff says that the office is now investigating remain found Wednesday as a homicide.

The remains were found in a wooded area near Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township. A citizen had come across the remains and called police.

Investigators say the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, but they were able to determine that the body was a female. They are still trying to identify the victim.

Anyone with further information should call 517-323-8484.

 

