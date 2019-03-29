U.P. state park reopens after incident with armed man

Posted 1:48 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, March 29, 2019

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. – Upper Tahquamenon Falls State Park was closed for a few hours Friday morning after an incident with an armed man.

Michigan State Police say the Chippewa County Dispatch was called about 9:45 a.m. by a 24-year-old man who said he was at the park and was armed. He was contemplating suicide.

Michigan State Police, along with the Luce County Sheriff, the Chippewa County Sheriff, the Michigan DNR and U.S. Border Patrol secured the scene and closed the park. Sections of M-123 were closed for a time and the employees at a local brewery were kept inside their facility.

After a few hours, the man turned himself over to authorities. He has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

 

