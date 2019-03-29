Weekend double lane closures lead up to freeway closure on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We hope it’s common knowledge that westbound I-196 will be closed over the Grand River Sunday night until Aug. 31. Preparations for the closure will lead to major lane closures over the weekend Mar. 29-31.

Double lane closure on northbound US-131 from Franklin Street to I-196 between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.

Double lane closure on southbound US-131 from Ann Street to I-196 between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.

Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196 . Detour: West on 196, exit at Lane Avenue, re-enter eastbound 196.

Left lane closure on eastbound I-196 from Lane Avenue to Ottawa Avenue between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.

Ramp closed from Pearl Street to northbound US-131 between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.

The Michigan Department of Transportation provided us new details on what will happen when westbound I-196 closes. Here is the complete picture:

Westbound I-196 closed from midnight Sunday night, Mar. 31, until Aug. 31.

Two lanes on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue.

Ramps from westbound I-196 to Fuller, College, and Ottawa avenues open .

One lane on westbound I-196 from Fuller to Ottawa avenues.

Through traffic detour: Continue west on I-96 to US-131, south to I-196.

Ramp closed from northbound US-131 to westbound I-196. Detour: North to Leonard Street, exit, re-enter southbound US-131 to 196.

Ramp closed from Ionia Avenue to westbound I-196.

Ramps closed from westbound I-196 to US-131 northbound and southbound.

Unrelated to the 196 closure, Monday will see introduction of a left lane closure on eastbound I-96 from Leonard Street to the East Beltline.

For one day only, there will be a lane closure on eastbound I-196 from Maryland Avenue overpass to I-96, and the ramp from eastbound I-96 to the East Beltline will be closed. Both will take place Monday, Apr. 1, only, and only from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is only the beginning of a very busy road construction season for MDOT: