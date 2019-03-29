Weekend double lane closures lead up to freeway closure on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We hope it’s common knowledge that westbound I-196 will be closed over the Grand River Sunday night until Aug. 31. Preparations for the closure will lead to major lane closures over the weekend Mar. 29-31.

  • Double lane closure on northbound US-131 from Franklin Street to I-196 between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.
  • Double lane closure on southbound US-131 from Ann Street to I-196 between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.
  • Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196. Detour: West on 196, exit at Lane Avenue, re-enter eastbound 196.
  • Left lane closure on eastbound I-196 from Lane Avenue to Ottawa Avenue between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.
  • Ramp closed from Pearl Street to northbound US-131 between 9 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30.

The Michigan Department of Transportation provided us new details on what will happen when westbound I-196 closes. Here is the complete picture:

  • Westbound I-196 closed from midnight Sunday night, Mar. 31, until Aug. 31.
  • Two lanes on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue.
  • Ramps from westbound I-196 to Fuller, College, and Ottawa avenues open.
  • One lane on westbound I-196 from Fuller to Ottawa avenues.
  • Through traffic detour: Continue west on I-96 to US-131, south to I-196.
  • Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196. Detour: West on 196, exit at Lane Avenue, re-enter eastbound 196.
  • Ramp closed from northbound US-131 to westbound I-196. Detour: North to Leonard Street, exit, re-enter southbound US-131 to 196.
  • Ramp closed from Ionia Avenue to westbound I-196.
  • Ramps closed from westbound I-196 to US-131 northbound and southbound.

Unrelated to the 196 closure, Monday will see introduction of a left lane closure on eastbound I-96 from Leonard Street to the East Beltline.

For one day only, there will be a lane closure on eastbound I-196 from Maryland Avenue overpass to I-96, and the ramp from eastbound I-96 to the East Beltline will be closed. Both will take place Monday, Apr. 1, only, and only from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is only the beginning of a very busy road construction season for MDOT:

  • The construction zone on I-96 between Leonard Street and the East Beltline becomes very active in mid-June, as workers continue to the realignment of the interchange, including the complete closure of eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street.
  • A stretch of eastbound and westbound I-196 will be reconstructed from the East Beltline to Maryland Avenue.
  • A stretch of westbound I-196 will be reconstructed from the Kent/Ottawa county line to M-6.

 

 

 

 

