A cooler and mostly cloudy weekend

Posted 8:14 AM, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, March 30, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy day on Saturday with mostly morning rain showers and possible wet snow mixing in. Rain should be moving out by late morning leaving the cloud cover behind. Anyone in south central Michigan has the chance to see another round of rain and possible wet snow by late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures stay cooler with winds out of the north northwest only working in the lower 40s.

Sunday, we will have even cooler temperatures only working into the upper 30s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will continue to be out of the northwest with a bit of a breeze.

Temperatures will rebound throughout the work week making it back into the 50s and near 60 degrees. There are rain chances for much of the week but most of it is minor rain. I think the best chance for rain as of now is Wednesday overnight into Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for updates on our Fox 17 mobile weather app.

