Community, police help Fruitport woman locate missing horse

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township family was frantic Saturday morning when a horse they’ve owned less than a week vanished.

Leah Kempf says her 13-year-old quarter-horse gelding Dreamer broke through a wire fence sometime around 7 a.m. Saturday on Heights-Ravenna Road.

“We were frantic, as we had no idea where he’d gone,” said Leah. She told FOX 17, “We’d just got him and he was getting used to the other horses and may’ve spooked and went through the fence.”

Leah says Dreamer turned up two hours later in the front yard of Rae Mitchell’s house – about two miles away — eating grass. “She called 911 and the Fruitport Township Police Department responded and posted (photos) on their Facebook page. And from there, it got shared on the West Michigan Trail Riders’ Facebook page.

“My family tagged me in the (social-media) post, and Rae contacted us. We flew over there pretty quick. I was frantic until we got there, and just balled my eyes. We have a 16-year-old daughter who was very upset, as well.”

But not anymore. Leah’s daughter and five-year-old son were thrilled to see Dreamer safe and at home once again.

“(We’re) very relieved that he made it to a good place. He crossed over two busy roads to get there, but he’s perfectly fine.”

With the help of police, the brown gelding was returned home in a trailer.

The family had just bought Dreamer in Montague four days ago. Leah posted, in part, on Facebook, “Dreamer got out and went on a 2 mile walk this morning. Ended up in police custody due to his antics….Huge thank you to the Fruitport Township Police Department and to all my friends and new friends for your help this morning. It’s greatly appreciated!!!”.