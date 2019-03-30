Family, teen in lost-dog limbo

Posted 7:24 PM, March 30, 2019, by

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — A family hopes the good Samaritan who found their dog will contact them and bring their beloved Prince home.

Rick and Lou Ann Miller are in limbo after finding out their lost Golden Retriever was found by a un-named teen-aged girl. Unfortunately no one has the young woman’s contact information.

FOX 17 spoke to their son, Matthew Miller, this evening after seeing the search for Prince explode and take a strange turn on Facebook.

Prince went missing on Sunday, March 24th while Miller was dog-sitting for his parents.

After 5 days with no luck, Home Again contacted them; Prince had been found and someone checked his microchip at an animal clinic in Wyoming.

This is where the confusion started.

The clinic told Miller a teen-aged girl had brought Prince in, but his parents hadn’t updated their phone numbers or address after their move, leaving the clinic no way to get in contact with them to bring Prince home.

Having no facilities to house lost animals, the clinic sent Prince home with the young woman. She didn’t leave any contact information, so Miller and his parents have no way of getting a hold of her.

The Millers are sure the young woman is taking good care of Prince, but ask that she contact them to bring him home.

Prince is 7 years old, with a natural furry mow-hawk on his nose. He has a black collar with a silver buckle, and is extremely affectionate toward people. He went missing near Bliss Drive and Port Seldon St in Georgetown. If you have him, or know who is taking care of him right now, please contact the Rick and Lou Ann Miller at 360-890-7495.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.