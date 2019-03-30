Family, teen in lost-dog limbo

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — A family hopes the good Samaritan who found their dog will contact them and bring their beloved Prince home.

Rick and Lou Ann Miller are in limbo after finding out their lost Golden Retriever was found by a un-named teen-aged girl. Unfortunately no one has the young woman’s contact information.

FOX 17 spoke to their son, Matthew Miller, this evening after seeing the search for Prince explode and take a strange turn on Facebook.

Prince went missing on Sunday, March 24th while Miller was dog-sitting for his parents.

After 5 days with no luck, Home Again contacted them; Prince had been found and someone checked his microchip at an animal clinic in Wyoming.

This is where the confusion started.

The clinic told Miller a teen-aged girl had brought Prince in, but his parents hadn’t updated their phone numbers or address after their move, leaving the clinic no way to get in contact with them to bring Prince home.

Having no facilities to house lost animals, the clinic sent Prince home with the young woman. She didn’t leave any contact information, so Miller and his parents have no way of getting a hold of her.

The Millers are sure the young woman is taking good care of Prince, but ask that she contact them to bring him home.

Prince is 7 years old, with a natural furry mow-hawk on his nose. He has a black collar with a silver buckle, and is extremely affectionate toward people. He went missing near Bliss Drive and Port Seldon St in Georgetown. If you have him, or know who is taking care of him right now, please contact the Rick and Lou Ann Miller at 360-890-7495.