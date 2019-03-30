Grand Rapids Toy Show open for one day only

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday is the Grand Rapids Toy Show!

The show has over 200 tables full of childhood nostalgia. With all the games you can imagine it’s free for any kid under 12 to enter the show, and $5 a person for anyone over the age of 12.

The event starts at 9 a.m., but for those ahead of the game there is an early bird special from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at $10 a person. There is only two of these shows a year so come check out the fun today!

Address:

Home School Building
5625 Burlingame Ave S.W.

