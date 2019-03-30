Michigan professor accused of sexual misconduct retires

Posted 8:03 PM, March 30, 2019, by

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan violin professor whom students accused of sexual misconduct going back years has retired.

The Ann Arbor school told The Detroit News that Stephen Shipps retired on Feb. 28.

The school hired Shipps in 1989. He took a leave of absence on Dec. 7, three days before the Michigan Daily published a story in which students accused him of engaging in sexual relationships with teenage students, unwanted touching and making inappropriate statements.

Neither Shipps’ attorney, David Nacht, nor a school spokeswoman replied to messages seeking comment left by The Associated Press.

One of Shipps’ accusers told The Detroit News that she lost her virginity to Shipps when she was a 17-year-old high school student in the late 1970s, when Shipps was concertmaster of the Omaha Symphony in Nebraska.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.