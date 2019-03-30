× 1 dead and 1 injured in 1-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

MOTVILLE TWP, Mich — One man is dead after a Saturday morning crash in Motville Township.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office reported that it happened at 2:58 a.m. Saturday on Indian Prairie Rd. They say, one car was traveling westbound near Harrison Rd when the vehicle went off the road, striking multiple trees.

A 34-year-old Constantine man, who was the driver, died at the scene. The 31-year-old passenger was conscious and and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor.

The accident is still under investigation.