MECOSTA CO., Mich — A Boyne City woman hit several trees at the side of south-bound US 131.

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputies told FOX 17 the 59 year-old was driving alone when her vehicle left the highway near 21 Mile Road in Green Township.

Officials believe she was suffering from a medical condition at the time of the crash. Osceola Co. EMS transported the driver to Spectrum Health Big Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.