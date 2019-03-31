$25 million going to Michigan schools and districts to enhance security

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grants totaling $25 million are being awarded to 135 Michigan public school districts, 66 non-public schools, 20 public charter schools and nine intermediate school districts for security enhancements.

The state police say the funding is from the 2019 Competitive School Safety Grant Program and will be used to improve safety and security of students, staff and school buildings through the purchase of technology and equipment.

Recipients will have until June 1, 2020, to spend their awards.

More than 360 applications were received, requesting over $46 million in funding.

