A mix of sun and clouds and even light snow for your Sunday    

Posted 8:36 AM, March 31, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mix of sun and clouds as well as snow shower chances with cold temperatures only working into the upper 30s. Temperatures will feel like the 20 for the day once you factor in the winds. Gusty winds will continue to be out of the northwest upwards of 20-25 mph. The snow flurries will live mainly along the lakeshore anywhere along and west of US-131. The snow will be light and should not accumulate much, maybe on grassy surface a bit but snow this time of year doesn’t have a chance to last long.

We could have a possible rain shower Monday night with increasing cloud cover and yet again having the chance for light rain on Tuesday.

Temperatures will rebound throughout the work week making it back into the 50s and near 60 degrees. There are rain chances for much of the week but most of it is minor rain. I think the best chance for rain as of now is Wednesday overnight into Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for updates on our Fox 17 mobile weather app.

