Body found near Warren Dunes State Park, Police searching for answers

BERRIEN Co. Mich — A woman’s body washed up on a Lake Michigan shore in Lake Township this afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 17 the body was seen by someone while walking the shoreline north of Warren Dunes State Park in Lake Township.

No ID was found on the body, which was sent for autopsy at WMed.

Police are still looking for answers and comparing the identifying marks on the body to those in missing persons databases.

Anyone with information should call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7111.