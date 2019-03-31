Body found near Warren Dunes State Park, Police searching for answers

Posted 5:20 PM, March 31, 2019, by

BERRIEN Co. Mich — A woman’s body washed up on a Lake Michigan shore in Lake Township this afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 17 the body was seen by someone while walking the shoreline north of Warren Dunes State Park in Lake Township.

No ID was found on the body, which was sent for autopsy at WMed.

Police are still looking for answers and comparing the identifying marks on the body to those in missing persons databases.

Anyone with information should call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7111.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.