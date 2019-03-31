Critics raise concerns about Michigan’s gambling blacklist

Photo by Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — Critics are questioning whether Michigan’s voluntary gambling blacklist is an effective way to prevent problematic betting since many Detroit casinos aren’t able to effectively screen banned gamblers.

The Detroit News reports that more than 4,600 people have asked to have themselves banned from Detroit’s casinos forever by joining Michigan’s Disassociated Persons List.

Signing the list means any subsequent appearance at a Detroit casino makes an individual guilty of misdemeanor trespass. It’s punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Rick Kalm says it’s difficult for casinos to keep self-blacklisted gamblers out before they win a jackpot.

Detroit attorney Joyce Reasonover is calling for reforms such as making counseling available before people get into legal trouble.

