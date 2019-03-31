× Kalamazoo police find loaded gun in X-Train vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The citizens of Kalamazoo and Neighborhood Associations have voiced their continued frustrations and concerns with the overwhelming amount of vehicles that cause havoc in the early hours of weekend evenings.

To combat this issue, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers in the operations division make every effort possible to address the “X-Train” while also responding to calls for service.

On Sunday morning, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers wrote numerous citations to drivers involved in the X-Train for reckless driving, careless driving and various license status violations.

An officer stopped a vehicle driving carelessly in the X-Train near the intersection of North Park Street and West Kalamazoo Avenue. As a result of this investigation, the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and a warrant will be sought for possession of ecstasy.

He is a 34-year-old from Kalamazoo. A 26-year-old male passenger from Benton Harbor was arrested on a warrant and was found to be carrying a concealed weapon after a loaded firearm was located.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers will continue to take strict enforcement on those who choose to take part in the X-Train.

Anyone having information regarding this incident or any other crimes in Kalamazoo is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.