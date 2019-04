Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON DC -- MSU Coach Tom Izzo enters the locker room to an eruption of cheers after their win over Duke in the Elite Eight.

Spartans narrowly held onto a back-and-forth lead to move onto the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

For the full effect, make sure you have the volume on for this one.

MSU takes on Texas Tech in the Final Four, April 6th.