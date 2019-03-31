State park ready for $1.2 million in campground upgrades

BARAGA, Mich. (AP) — Electrical system upgrades and other renovations coming to Baraga State Park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are expected to force some temporary camping closures.

Officials say the north side of the park’s campground will be closed May 1 with reopening scheduled for June 28. The south side campground closure will start July 15 and continue through the end of the camping season.

The 56-acre (22-hectare) park is along the Keweenaw Bay shoreline, northwest of Marquette.

Other renovations include camper pads, more pull-through sites and the addition of 14 full-hookup sites offering 50-amp service, plus water and sewer. Improvements also will be made to the park’s sewage wet well and pumping station.

The $1.2 million construction project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

