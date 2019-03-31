× Teen arrested for armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager is in jail after an armed robbery.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us the victim of the robbery called them sometime Saturday, saying that someone had threatened them with a handgun and stole some money from them on N. Church St.

Officers tracked the suspect to a home on the 1000 block of that same street and were able to arrest them. The suspect, a 19-year-old currently living in Kalamazoo, was arrested for Armed Robbery and an outstanding warrant.

The suspect is currently being housed in the Kalamazoo County jail.