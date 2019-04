Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to save the date, plans are in motion to kick off the 10th annual Grand River Water Festival this summer.

The two-day festival will feature a huge lineup of artists and speakers, where the West Michigan community can enjoy a free day of live music while raising awareness of water quality issues.

The festival will take place on June 22 at Riverside Park from 12 to 9 p.m.

For more information visit grandriverwaterfestival.org.