2 hospitalized after Ionia County crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Ionia County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-96 near S State Road, south of Ionia.

Authorities said a commercial vehicle didn’t slow down for congested traffic at the beginning of a construction zone, causing a chain reaction crash that damaged five vehicles and sent two people to the hospital.

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.