2 hospitalized after Ionia County crash

Posted 2:59 PM, April 1, 2019, by

Photo from Ionia County Sheriff FB page

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Ionia County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-96 near S State Road, south of Ionia.

Authorities said a commercial vehicle didn’t slow down for congested traffic at the beginning of a construction zone, causing a chain reaction crash that damaged five vehicles and sent two people to the hospital.

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.