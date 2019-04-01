Airlines report technical issues

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration said the technical outage this morning was “short lived” and that delays because of it should be “minimal.”

“The service is back on line a few minutes ago and delays should be minimal,” FAA spokesman Greg Martin told CNN

About the outage: Martin says the third-party vendor in question provides weight and balance software which airlines use to determine flight plans and make fuel calculations, among other purposes.

JetBlue said it is experiencing delays following a problem with AeroData.

Earlier today, American Airlines also said AeroData was experiencing a technical issue.

Here’s the full statement from JetBlue Corporate Communications:

We are experiencing delays following an Aerodata issue impacting multiple airlines’ ability to release flights.

Customers can check their flight status at http://www.jetblue.com or by downloading the JetBlue Mobile App.

We are working with these partners to address the issue and apologize for the inconvenience.