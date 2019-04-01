Airlines report technical issues

Posted 9:02 AM, April 1, 2019, by

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration said the technical outage this morning was “short lived” and that delays because of it should be “minimal.”

“The service is back on line a few minutes ago and delays should be minimal,” FAA spokesman Greg Martin told CNN

About the outage: Martin says the third-party vendor in question provides weight and balance software which airlines use to determine flight plans and make fuel calculations, among other purposes.

JetBlue said it is experiencing delays following a problem with AeroData.

Earlier today, American Airlines also said AeroData was experiencing a technical issue.

Here’s the full statement from JetBlue Corporate Communications:

We are experiencing delays following an Aerodata issue impacting multiple airlines’ ability to release flights.

Customers can check their flight status at http://www.jetblue.com or by downloading the JetBlue Mobile App.

We are working with these partners to address the issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.