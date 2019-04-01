Authorities seek missing Sturgis woman

Posted 4:22 PM, April 1, 2019, by

A photo of Juanita Hunt.

STURGIS, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing woman from St. Joseph County.

Juanita Rose Hunt, 54, was last seen March 28 leaving from her job at Cosmos Restaurant in Sturgis, and hasn’t been back to work since.

Authorities said she is homeless and often sleeps in her vehicle or at local hotels.

She is known to drive a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Michigan license plate, No. BPC217.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.