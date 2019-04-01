× Authorities seek missing Sturgis woman

STURGIS, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing woman from St. Joseph County.

Juanita Rose Hunt, 54, was last seen March 28 leaving from her job at Cosmos Restaurant in Sturgis, and hasn’t been back to work since.

Authorities said she is homeless and often sleeps in her vehicle or at local hotels.

She is known to drive a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Michigan license plate, No. BPC217.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police.