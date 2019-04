× Body found near Warren Dunes State Park ID’d

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found on a Lake Michigan shore in Berrien County.

Someone walking along the shoreline north of Warren Dunes State Park found the body on Sunday. On Monday, she was identified as Eddisa Herrera, who went missing on Dec. 21 after jumping in Lake Michigan at the North Avenue Beach in Chicago.

Herrera’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning.