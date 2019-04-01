Commission: Michigan should not set THC limit for motorists

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state commission says Michigan should not set a legal limit for how much of marijuana’s active ingredient motorists can have in their system.

The Impaired Driving Safety Commission recently forwarded its findings to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature after spending nearly two years studying how marijuana affects drivers.

The Lansing State Journal reports the panel recommended that Michigan set no limit for the amount of marijuana’s active ingredient is in a motorist’s blood.

The commission’s report says levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in a person’s blood are not a “reliable indicator” of whether they’re impaired.

The panel instead recommended that the state continue to use roadside sobriety tests to determine if a driver is impaired.

Michigan approved medical marijuana use in 2008, and recreational marijuana use last year.

 

1 Comment

  • Helpful Info

    This makes sense because cannabis doesn’t interfere with motor skills in those that have a tolerance to its effects. Someone that uses medical marijuana every day can drive the same as someone who has never used cannabis. The people that experience difficulty with driving and other tasks are those that don’t have any kind of tolerance to THC.

    Reply
