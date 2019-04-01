Commission: Michigan should not set THC limit for motorists

The Lansing State Journal reports the panel recommended that Michigan set no limit for the amount of marijuana’s active ingredient is in a motorist’s blood.
The commission’s report says levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in a person’s blood are not a “reliable indicator” of whether they’re impaired.
The panel instead recommended that the state continue to use roadside sobriety tests to determine if a driver is impaired.
Michigan approved medical marijuana use in 2008, and recreational marijuana use last year.
This makes sense because cannabis doesn’t interfere with motor skills in those that have a tolerance to its effects. Someone that uses medical marijuana every day can drive the same as someone who has never used cannabis. The people that experience difficulty with driving and other tasks are those that don’t have any kind of tolerance to THC.