Commission: Michigan should not set THC limit for motorists

The Lansing State Journal reports the panel recommended that Michigan set no limit for the amount of marijuana’s active ingredient is in a motorist’s blood.

The commission’s report says levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in a person’s blood are not a “reliable indicator” of whether they’re impaired.

The panel instead recommended that the state continue to use roadside sobriety tests to determine if a driver is impaired.

Michigan approved medical marijuana use in 2008, and recreational marijuana use last year.