Free admission at the GRAM during Spring Break

There's no need for a big budget to make wonderful memories around West Michigan this Spring Break. The Grand Rapids Art Museum has a special treat for families that chose to enjoy a staycation, free addmission into the museum.

Admission includes free entry to GRAM's current exhibitions:

There will also be fun activities for the kids at the Drop-in Studio, where kids can create their own miniature exhibition room.

Drop-in Studio: Spring Break will be open at the following times:

Saturday, March 30, 1 – 4 pm

Tuesday, April 2, 1 – 4 pm

Saturday, April 6, 1 – 4 pm

Free admission will be available for guests 17 and under from now until April 7.

The GRAM is located at 101 Monroe Center Street North West.

For more information, call (616)-831-1000 or visit artmuseumgr.org.