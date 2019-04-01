Free admission at the GRAM during Spring Break

Posted 12:21 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, April 1, 2019

There's no need for a big budget to make wonderful memories around West Michigan this Spring Break. The Grand Rapids Art Museum has a special treat for families that chose to enjoy a staycation, free addmission into the museum.

Admission includes free entry to GRAM's current exhibitions:

There will also be fun activities for the kids at the Drop-in Studio, where kids can create their own miniature exhibition room.

Drop-in Studio: Spring Break will be open at the following times:

  • Saturday, March 30, 1 – 4 pm
  • Tuesday, April 2, 1 – 4 pm
  • Saturday, April 6, 1 – 4 pm

Free admission will be available for guests 17 and under from now until April 7.

The GRAM is located at 101 Monroe Center Street North West.

For more information, call (616)-831-1000 or visit artmuseumgr.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.