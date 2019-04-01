Fussy babies can raise a mother’s risk of depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX NEWS) -- Having a fussy baby can increase a mother's risk of developing depression.

A new study, from the University of Michigan, looked at more than 8,200 children and mothers across the United States.

Researchers found-- mothers of very fussy babies were about twice as likely to have depressive symptoms compared to mothers of babies the same age who were not difficult to soothe.

They also found-- the severity of depression increased depending on when the child was born.

Mothers of pre-term fussy babies experienced only mild depression.

But mothers of full term fussy babies could experience severe depression.