Fussy babies can raise a mother’s risk of depression

Posted 7:11 AM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22AM, April 1, 2019

(FOX NEWS) -- Having a fussy baby can increase a mother's risk of developing depression.

A new study, from the University of Michigan, looked at more than 8,200 children and mothers across the United States.

Researchers found-- mothers of very fussy babies were about twice as likely to have depressive symptoms compared to mothers of babies the same age who were not difficult to soothe.

They also found-- the severity of depression increased depending on when the child was born.

Mothers of pre-term fussy babies experienced only mild depression.

But mothers of full term fussy babies could experience severe depression.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.