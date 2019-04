× Hundreds line up for season passes to Broadway GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to get season passes to Broadway Grand Rapids.

Next season’s lineup includes “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,” “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory” and “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape from Margaritaville.”

Season subscriptions can be purchased online starting at 10 a.m. April 8.