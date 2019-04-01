Lifesaver products for parents with babies and toddlers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parenting can be tough, especially when you’re sent home with that adorable new baby and no instruction manual. Parenting experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms share new products that take some of the stress out of parenting babies & toddlers.

Preggie Pops

Don’t let morning sickness ruin the joy of pregnancy.

Boob Food

Don’t let low supply discourage you from breastfeeding.

Use code BESTOFBABY19 for 20% off.

The Beebo

Master multi-tasking.

Sprout Foods

Find ways to keep baby healthy while you’re on the go.

Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater

Babies are messy - there are solutions!

Use code BESTBABY for 20% off orders of $15 or more.

Malarkey Kids

Tackle teething pain with innovative and playful solutions.

Use code CapitalM for 20% off through 2/28/19.

For more information & discount codes head to hellocapitalm.com.