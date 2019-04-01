MI Supreme Court looking for volunteers for Foster Care Review Boards

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Office is accepting volunteer applications for the Foster Care Review Board Program in several counties.

County Boards are made of 5 citizens attending review meetings once a month. Individuals will need to be able to investigate and compare information in each case including written materials, surveys, and interviewing involved parties. Findings will be submitted to the courts and county child welfare agency.

There is desperate need for volunteers in Mecosta, Marquette, Grand Traverse, Otsego, Macomb, St Clair, and Wayne Counties. Volunteers selected must be located in the counties for which they will serve and should have a demonstrable interest in child welfare.

The Michigan Supreme Court is encouraging younger volunteers and those from diverse backgrounds to apply to ensure the Boards benefit from a wide variety of perspectives.

Submissions will be accepted until May 1st, after which the state will conduct background checks for all applicants.